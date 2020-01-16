Everton's agreement with Alisher Usmanov will be examined by the Premier League | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML636648b7ccd9b89b2f19496fe66c824e11% %MINIFYHTML636648b7ccd9b89b2f19496fe66c824e12%





Alisher Usmanov has taken a name rights option in the new Everton stadium

The Premier League will investigate Everton's accounts after announcing that a company owned by Alisher Usmanov paid £ 30 million to secure an option on the naming rights of its new stadium, Sky Sports News can confirm.

the Daily mail He reports that the league will analyze the unprecedented agreement as part of its review of the financial reports of all clubs in the spring.

Premier League rule E.54 states: "The board shall determine whether the consideration included in the club's earnings before taxes arising from a transaction with related parties is recorded in the club's annual accounts at a fair market value.

"If not, the board will restate it at fair market value."

Farhad Moshiri is the majority shareholder of Everton and friend of Usmanov

It is understood that Everton is comfortable with the agreement and has made the Premier League fully aware of the details.

Usmanov, who owned a 30 percent stake in Arsenal until 2018, is a friend and business partner of Everton's majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri.

His company, USM, has sponsored the Everton Finch Farm training camp since 2017 and told the Financial times Earlier this month I was considering extending the agreement to include the new stadium.

"It is not mandatory for me to participate. I could sponsor them. I could be a shareholder. They are going to build a new stadium. Why not the USM Arena?" Usmanov asked.

Everton is planning to build a new 52,000-seat lot at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The Usmanov naming rights agreement was revealed when the Toffees announced post-record losses of £ 111.9 million earlier this week.