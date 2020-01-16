Eva Mendes says motherhood limits her options on the screen

Instagram

The mother of two children explains to her fans online why she has been absent from the screen since she gave birth to her first child with Ryan Gosling five years ago.

Eva Mendes He likes to "give an example" to his daughters with the acting roles he assumes.

The 45-year-old actress has not been seen at all since she appeared in her partner. Ryan Goslingmovie of "Lost river"In 2014. Since becoming a mother, her absence from the screen has not gone unnoticed by fans, one of whom went to Instagram to interrogate the multi-talented star about when she will be seen in a movie.

"When can we see fans in some new movies @evamendes," the fan wrote, to which Eva replied: "Hello! When there is something worth separating from."

"As a mother now, there are many roles I will not do," he continued. "There are many issues that I don't want to get involved in, so I limit my choices and I agree with that. I have to give an example to my girls now. But don't worry, I have some problems. Ha! Thank you for asking . All the best for 2020 ".

Eva shares two daughters, Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three, with Ryan.

While she has not been seen acting in recent years, Eva has been dedicated to designing collections for New York & Company, all of which has proven incredibly successful.