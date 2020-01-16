ESPN's Edward Aschoff was fighting stage 4 cancer at the time of death

New details have emerged about Edward AschoffSudden death.

The ESPN college football journalist died in December when he turned 34. Earlier that month, Aschoff had led to Twitter Ask your followers for advice after getting pneumonia. Around the same time, Aschoff shared his final Instagram post, in which he also talked about pneumonia and thanked his fiancee. Katy Berteau for your support

"Having pneumonia is quite terrible. Like the worst. But it helps that this sweet angel takes care of you even when you risk getting this crushing disease," Aschoff wrote. "All the soup, tea and delicious meals have prevented me from crawling around a corner and crying all day. I love you, honey. Thank you for putting up with my cough attacks at 5 am."

On Wednesday, Berteau turned to Aschoff's social networks to give his followers an update on his death.

"After his death, the hospital received the final results of his lung biopsy," Berteau tweeted. "Without us knowing, Edward had stage 4 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in his lungs. This is a type of aggressive cancer that is usually undetectable until it is very advanced."