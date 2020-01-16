Erica Mena completes a bodily challenge in this practical application

Erica Mena has been announcing this application for quite some time. She told her fans that it turned out to be really useful for her, and is promoting it on her social media account.

‘Alright, this @flattummyapp is literally EVERYTHING I've been looking for. There are more than 450 workouts that I can do in my own living room, no equipment is needed! What is better than that, right? In addition, they have tons of amazing recipes that are super easy to make, while delicious. Download your 12 month plan and get six months FREE E’Erica captioned your post.

Someone said: keep I keep saying it, but you honestly drive me crazy. One of the meanest pregnant women I've ever seen. Here is a prize 🥇 ’

A follower exclaimed: "I can't believe you haven't had that baby yet." I know you're ready to meet your sweet girl. "

Someone else got excited about Erica and said: "My God, I absolutely love you and I think you're so fucking beautiful without makeup."

A follower said that this will be a healthy baby: ‘That baby will have healthy AF. My sister delivered his at 43 weeks, 1 more day would have been a deadline, her belly looked like this. Waiting for the water to break never did, the DR told her healthy babies that they wanted to stay inside her mother's womb, my sister had a natural, not epidural, beautiful and healthy bb girl birth. If you are fit and healthy, have a good weight and fly with FA, this is what an excellent pregnancy looks like. "Some of you and all of you, newborn babies or fetuses not fully developed stop accelerating the process of a healthy pregnancy."

An Instagram installer criticized Erica's natural appearance and said: I just want to say, through all your photos on social networks, see you on TV, etc. – My favorite look is without makeup. You are my love, you are beautiful! ❤️ motherhood suits you mom! 😍 ’

Erica is living her best life, and it is true that she and Safaree cannot wait to meet their baby.



