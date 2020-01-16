Erdogan: Turkey will begin gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean | Turkey News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country will begin exploring for gas in the eastern Mediterranean this year, comments that will surely bother neighboring nations even more.

"We will begin search and drilling activities as soon as possible in 2020 after issuing licenses for the areas," Erdogan said during a two-hour speech in the capital, Ankara.

He added that Turkey's seismic exploration vessel Oruc Reis would soon be deployed.

Plus:

Ankara enraged neighboring Mediterranean countries with an agreement signed with the government based in Tripoli in Libya in November, which called for large areas of the sea for Turkey to explore.

Greece said the agreement does not take into account the island of Crete, while Turkey has already bothered Cyprus by sending ships to search for oil and gas on the divided island.

Erdogan said "it is no longer legally possible,quot; for any search and drilling activity in other countries or a pipeline without the approval of Libya or Turkey.

Earlier this month, Greece, Cyprus and Israel signed an agreement to build a pipeline to send gas to Europe, despite vehement opposition from Turkey.

Turkish forces on the ground

In his comments, Erdogan also repeated that Ankara will send military forces to Libya to support the United Nations-recognized government based in Tripoli, the General National Agreement (GNA).

Together with the maritime agreement, Turkey and Libya also signed a security agreement in November, which was followed by the deployment of Turkish forces in the North African country.

While Turkey supports the GNA, countries like Egypt and the United Arab Emirates support the renegade Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar in his assault on Tripoli against the GNA.

Erdogan added that Turkey will continue to use all diplomatic and military means to ensure regional stability., even in Libya.

The Turkish leader first announced the beginning of a troop deployment to Libya in early January, but emphasized Ankara He would not send combat forces.

Libya speaks in Russia: Haftar consults his allies on a truce agreement

The sources told Al Jazeera that 180 Turkish forces are believed to be already in Libya acting as military advisers and trainers.

"So far, the Turkish army has said nothing about the potential size of the deployment in Libya to support the GNA, but we are told that the army will not participate in the combat," said Sinem Koseoglu of Al Jazeera, reporting from Istanbul.

Berlin conference

The forces of the National Army of Libya (LNA) based in eastern Haftar have participated in an offensive in Tripoli for more than nine months. The fight has killed thousands of combatants and civilians, and displaced tens of thousands of people.

Erdogan's comments come days before a key conference on the Libyan crisis in Berlin.

German Foreign Minister Heriko Maas headed to Libya on Thursday to persuade Haftar to join the summit. on Sunday.

Maas said Haftar supports a temporary ceasefire and is also willing to attend the conference, but it remains to be seen if he will.

French President Emanuel Macron expressed the hope of a successful summit.

Both the LNA and GNA conditionally agreed on a truce negotiated by Turkey and Russia last week, however, new fighting has been reported.

Haftar's troops failed to break Tripoli's defenses, but in recent weeks they made small advances with the help of Russian mercenaries, according to press reports.

That pushed Turkey, which has commercial interests in the country, to deploy soldiers in Libya to help the Tripoli government.