Englishman Zac Crawley is a "smart young man who needs time," says Michael Atherton | Cricket News

Zak Crawley explains the challenges of hitting in a slow launch of Port Elizabeth on the first day of the third Test

England closed the first day of the third Test on 224-4, galvanized by an uninterrupted 76-run position between Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope, but it was the young Zak Crawley who was his top scorer.

Twenty-one-year-old Crawley, in just his third Test match, managed 44 out of 137 deliveries at the top of the order before finally perishing in Anrich Nortje's ravine.

Former England opener Michael Atherton was impressed, especially after hearing Crawley speak with Sky sports in his game after the game of the day.

"You feel there is a smart young man with the game," said Atherton. "About how (Vernon) Philander played, something didn't work for him in the first innings (of the last Test), so he made adjustments."

"It's not always easy to do that, move in the crease, because the stump is lost, but it was interesting to hear his thought process."

"He is clearly a smart young man, a young smart cricketer.

"But he is very, very young in terms of his knowledge of the game and learning the game; he is essentially learning at work."

"He has played a limited amount of first-class cricket. The type of numbers he has accumulated; there would not be many England starters who have reached this level with an average of 30, there or around, in the first place. Class cricket.

"You must understand that and, therefore, you must give it time to develop."

Former England teammate and teammate Sky sports The expert, Nasser Hussain, agreed with Atherton's assessment, adding that Crawley seems to have the ability to adapt to the rigors of test cricket.

"Rob Key has seen it a lot and people say he learns fast," Hussain added. "I think that after seeing him in two or three test matches, we can say that now too.

"There is the movement through the stump and now back to the middle. Then, when they were bowling very directly towards him, with the field of the leg, he went even further to the side of the leg. Usually, the hook and the shooting throw away, but he couldn't get that out today, so he put it in the locker.

"It looks like someone who is willing to learn and learn quickly.

"There are certain cricketers who simply play the same way and do not change their game; I think it is a good sign that they are absorbing all this information, instead of taking the anger,quot; of what they are talking about, what to know & # 39; approach. "

