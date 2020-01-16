England openers Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley build the platform on the first day of the third test | Cricket News

















Highlights from the first day of the third test as England bat after winning the draw

England advanced to 61-0 before lunch on the first day of the third Test against South Africa as Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley openers lying on a flat track.

Tourists, who reached the level in the series with the victory in the second Test, gained a significant early advantage at St George's Park when Captain Joe Root won the draw and chose to hit: South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis lost its sixth consecutive pitch.

The search for the hosts of the first wickets was thwarted by the easy-paced cover with debutant Dane Paterson, chosen ahead of Dwaine Pretorius, and Vernon Philander struggling to make an impact.

Kock's Wicketkeeper Quinton highlighted the lack of pace on the surface when facing Philander as soon as the seventh and it was not until the introduction of Kagiso Rabada, in the ninth, that South Africa was near a breakthrough.

Crawley (20th) was the relieved man after his attempt to carry out Rabada's third installment shot up and was out of reach of Anrich Nortje's extended hand midway.

England wins the raffle and tourists will hit first! There is a change: as expected, Mark Wood replaces James Anderson.

Both starters batted vigilantly: Sibley (30th) taking advantage of the wide offside when he was offered, and cutting the fourth limit of his innings when Nortje dug one short.

The introduction of the turn with lunch beckoning indicates that slow bowling will have a significant voice in the result of the Test: Keshav Maharaj finds an instant turn to hit Crawley in the glove, the ball deflects into a vacant slip area while Zubyar Hamza runs one leg. side to try to cut the shot.

England had made a forced change in its alignment with Mark Wood returning to first-class action for the first time in 11 months instead of the injured sailor James Anderson.

