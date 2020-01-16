Elle Fanning insists that people really read their Instagram comments

Thomas Whiteside
When it comes to Instagram comments, Elle fanning It's calling everyone's lantern.
As the very familiar cover girl of Marie ClaireThe February 2020 issue, the Maleficent: Evil Lover The actress began talking about another public medium: social networks. It is one that she knows well. After all, the lifelong star has accumulated millions of followers, 3.7 million to be exact.
And, unlike Twitter, it is a platform that says it enjoys.
"Twitter scares me! Oh my God, Twitter is so intense. Instagram enjoy; I have a private account and a public account," he told the magazine.
However, Fanning is as susceptible to the disadvantages of social networks as the rest of us. "I think there are dangers that I totally fall into, look through that rabbit hole, compare with everyone else and see, Oh, his life, those vacations," he said. "I try to keep the light and tell fans about the movies that are released or about a photo shoot. That can also be really intense."
And, when it comes to the comments, the Fanning overflows. Only his publication on the cover of this magazine has attracted seemingly endless comments from users, including dozens of compliments, at least two marriage proposals and a handful of strange comments interspersed. Yes, he reads them, like everyone else.
"People can say they don't read any comments, but … Mmm, yes, you do! I do! Of course you see it!" the All the bright places Actress recognized. "& # 39; Oh, your ankles look huge & # 39; what the hell? It's strange, who is this person?
As for the face you see looking at her in those photos, it is very consistent.
"I look at pictures and it looked the same when I was 11," also Fanning Marie Claire. "They told me that I have a very menstrual face. I don't know what that means. I am probably 35 years old and people will still go, Awww! My sister (Dakota Fanning) It also feels that way because people feel they have known you since you were the six-year-old in the movie. "
The February 2020 issue of Marie Claire arrives at the kiosks on January 21.
