Elle Fanning insists that people really read their Instagram comments

When it comes to Instagram comments, Elle fanning It's calling everyone's lantern.

As the very familiar cover girl of Marie ClaireThe February 2020 issue, the Maleficent: Evil Lover The actress began talking about another public medium: social networks. It is one that she knows well. After all, the lifelong star has accumulated millions of followers, 3.7 million to be exact.

And, unlike Twitter, it is a platform that says it enjoys.

"Twitter scares me! Oh my God, Twitter is so intense. Instagram enjoy; I have a private account and a public account," he told the magazine.

However, Fanning is as susceptible to the disadvantages of social networks as the rest of us. "I think there are dangers that I totally fall into, look through that rabbit hole, compare with everyone else and see, Oh, his life, those vacations," he said. "I try to keep the light and tell fans about the movies that are released or about a photo shoot. That can also be really intense."