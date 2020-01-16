Dove Cameron's former fiance says she cheated on him

WENN / FayesVision

Ryan McCartan reveals to his followers online that his ex-fiance tricked him and left their relationship only a couple of weeks after the big question arose.

Up News Info –

Dove cameronformer fiance Ryan McCartan He has suggested that the alleged infidelity of the actress was to blame for her broken engagement.

The young stars met on the set of the Disney show "Liv and Maddie"in 2013, and announced plans to get married in spring 2016.

However, the couple separated only six months later, and now McCartan has apparently clarified the reason behind the split in a sincere post on Instagram.

He invited fans to ask him anything through the social media platform on Thursday, January 16, 2020, and when a person asked him to share his "proudest moment," McCartan seemed to disclose more than fans negotiated.

"In two weeks, my fiance tricked me and left me, I almost died of food poisoning, and Donald Trump he was elected president, "wrote the 26-year-old.

"I really did not think that I would be able to overcome that part of my life. I am more proud of the light that came from that darkness and my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness I had into a positive life. Changes and a new way forward ".

McCartan did not name Cameron directly, but Trump was elected president of the United States. UU. In November 2016, shortly after the stars resigned.

At the time of the split announcement, McCartan made it clear that it was Cameron who wanted to leave the relationship.

"Dove has decided that this relationship is not what she wants," he tweeted. "We still love each other very much. Be sensitive, since this is painful."

Cameron has not yet commented on his ex's claims, but since then he has moved to date her "Decendents"co-star, Thomas Doherty.