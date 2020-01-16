Dove Cameron's former fiance Ryan McCartan accuses her of cheating

Dove cameron is being accused of cheating on her ex boyfriend, Ryan McCartan.

Little more than three years have passed since the first Liv and Maddie the co-stars silenced him in their relationship Ryan first announced the separation of the couple in Twitter In October 2016, telling fans: "Dove has decided that this relationship is not what he wants. We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive as it is painful." Dove and Ryan had just announced their commitment six months before their separation.

On Thursday, Ryan, 26, went to Instagram Story to participate in a question and answer session, during which the actor was asked to share his "proudest,quot; moment. In his response, Ryan accused his ex-girlfriend of cheating him. Amid the speculation, Dove, 24, has not yet responded to the accusation of his ex. ME! News has contacted your representative for comment.

In his Instagram story on Thursday, Ryan wrote about his "proudest,quot; moment: "In two weeks, my fiance tricked me and left me, I almost died of food poisoning, and Donald Trump He was elected president. I really didn't think I would be able to get over that part of my life. "