Dove Cameron's former fiance Ryan McCartan accuses her of cheating

Dove cameron is being accused of cheating on her ex boyfriend, Ryan McCartan.
Little more than three years have passed since the first Liv and Maddie the co-stars silenced him in their relationship Ryan first announced the separation of the couple in Twitter In October 2016, telling fans: "Dove has decided that this relationship is not what he wants. We still love each other very much. Please be sensitive as it is painful." Dove and Ryan had just announced their commitment six months before their separation.
On Thursday, Ryan, 26, went to Instagram Story to participate in a question and answer session, during which the actor was asked to share his "proudest,quot; moment. In his response, Ryan accused his ex-girlfriend of cheating him. Amid the speculation, Dove, 24, has not yet responded to the accusation of his ex. ME! News has contacted your representative for comment.
In his Instagram story on Thursday, Ryan wrote about his "proudest,quot; moment: "In two weeks, my fiance tricked me and left me, I almost died of food poisoning, and Donald Trump He was elected president. I really didn't think I would be able to get over that part of my life. "
"I am more proud of the light that came from the darkness," Ryan continued in his response. "And my ability to survive and turn the anger and sadness that I had into positive changes in life and a new way forward."
After their breakup, many fans began to speculate on the reason for the sudden separation of Dove and Ryan. Shortly after the split news emerged, a source told E! News, "None of (Dove) 's close friends are very fond of him and his relationship, since he felt he was using her to expose himself."
The duo's busy schedules also seemed to play a role in their breakup. In the weeks before their separation, E! News spoke with Ryan about the wedding plans and his relationship with Dove.
"It's very busy. I'm very busy. The last thing we want to do is turn it into something else on the to-do list, do you know what I mean?" the actor told E! News amid the promotion of the new version of Fox's Rocky Horror Picture Show. "I mean, we are babies, we are children, so we have plenty of time to plan and do it, and it will happen when it is supposed to."
At the premiere in mid-October, Ryan spoke with E! News & # 39; Carissa culiner about his separation from Dove.
"I'm fine. I love her to death," Ryan shared. "There's a lot of love there. You know, she made a decision that, because I love her, I have to respect her."
Dove has been dating her Descendants 2 Y Descendants 3 co-star Thomas Doherty since 2017
