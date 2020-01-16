Dove Cameron alludes to the deceit claims of the former fiance with a cryptic message

Dove cameron He will not wait and let his name be drugged through the mud.

While the 24-year-old girl has not yet publicly commented on the accusations she cheated on her ex-boyfriend Ryan McCartan, the star seems to be referring to his claims on Twitter. She shared a picture of this quote on Twitter: "When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The wrong information will feel unfair, but stay on top, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just as you did it ".

"Beautiful," the Disney star captioned the photo.

In addition, the star has liked many tweets in support of her and her boyfriend. Thomas Doherty. One cheep in particular he joked that if they were men "I would also be jealous of Thomas,quot;, implying that this is why Ryan accused Dove of cheating.