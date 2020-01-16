Dove Cameron alludes to the deceit claims of the former fiance with a cryptic message

REX / Shutterstock
Dove cameron He will not wait and let his name be drugged through the mud.
While the 24-year-old girl has not yet publicly commented on the accusations she cheated on her ex-boyfriend Ryan McCartan, the star seems to be referring to his claims on Twitter. She shared a picture of this quote on Twitter: "When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The wrong information will feel unfair, but stay on top, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just as you did it ".
"Beautiful," the Disney star captioned the photo.
In addition, the star has liked many tweets in support of her and her boyfriend. Thomas Doherty. One cheep in particular he joked that if they were men "I would also be jealous of Thomas,quot;, implying that this is why Ryan accused Dove of cheating.
However, Dove is not letting the claims of his former co-star bother her. In his Instagram story, he revealed that he feels better than ever and excited about what 2020 has in store for him.
"This new decade, 2020 specifically, and my 24th year feels so synergistic and perfect, I can't even express it in words. It's been years since I've felt so good, so capable, so strong and connected, in general and in terms of my relationship with myself. I've been so disappointed and lost, so dark and so sad, and only now I feel like I'm starting to find magic again, "shares the actress. "It has been and will continue to be a long way with work only in my own hands, and I will always leave room for further growth and connection with my higher self (and therapy), but suddenly I feel that again."
She adds: "This is new. I feel like I'm ready to start appearing again in life."
All in all, the star seems to be more than ready to say goodbye to the & # 39; augh and hello to the & # 39; 20. Or, as Dove put it in his Insta Story: "Here are new beginnings, and some real f – king of self-care. 2020, we have arrived."
