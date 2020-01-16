Dougie Hamilton's injury update: Carolina Hurricanes defender comes out of the game after a terrifying fall

%MINIFYHTML82629949096e2084e1470f6ed80d2a2a11% %MINIFYHTML82629949096e2084e1470f6ed80d2a2a12%

Dougie Hamilton is having a season worthy of a Game of Stars for the Carolina Hurricanes, but could be put aside for a while after a terrible injury suffered in Thursday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Hamilton's skate involuntarily became entangled with the right leg of rookie Blue Jackets Kevin Stenlund when the two clashed for control of the disc in the neutral zone in the second period of Columbus's 3-2 victory. When Stenlund raised the ice again to continue chasing the disc, he sent Hamilton at full speed, forcing his left leg to collapse awkwardly while crashing into the boards.

Warning: the following video shows graphic content.

Hamilton needed help from a coach and teammate to climb the ice, Trevor van Riemsdyk, and he didn't seem to put any weight on his left leg when he left the game. Sara Civian of Athletic He noted on Twitter that he seemed to say "I think I broke my leg,quot; after the collision, but the Hurricanes have not yet provided an official update on their status.

Losing Hamilton in the long term could prove disastrous for Carolina (27-18-2, 56 points), which is currently in the first wild card spot of the Eastern Conference. The Toronto native has played more minutes than any other hurricane skater this season (23 minutes and 17 seconds of ice time per game) and ranks fourth among all NHL defenders with 40 points in 46 games this season . His 14 goals rank second among all the blueliners behind only Columbus's Zach Werenski (15).

Earlier this season, Hamilton was named to the Metropolitan Division Star list for the first time in his career.