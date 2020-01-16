Diddy is crazy with excitement after the notorious B.I.G. He arrived at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 – Watch his video

Diddy couldn't be more excited after the legend, The Notorious B.I.G. He was included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020. Watch the crazy video he shared on his social media account to mark this great milestone in music.

Whitney Houston and Biggie were announced as two of the six artists who will join the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year.

‘BIGGIE YOU DID IT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ROCK & ROLL 2020 HALL OF FAME! @rockhall # rockhall2020, "Diddy captioned his video.

Someone said: Si If I could ever be here to see it! This is so beautiful … you are definitely a true friend and brother @diddy. "

Many people were happy to see Diddy so excited, even if there were some enemies in the comment program that hit Diddy and said he was the one who killed BIG.

A follower said: ‘Yesssir. So much love for this! Although I wish these people would receive their roses while they are alive, I still have to appreciate being recognized today! My full support! Scream at everyone else doing the damn thing. I see us ✊🏾🏆🎬 ’

Someone else got excited about Diddy's emotion and said: "I really love your emotion! True friendship. & # 39;

Another follower wrote: "THAT'S THE SUP. What a great achievement. And for everyone who says he killed Biggie … just stop."

Somoene also addressed the comments of those who hate and said: "Waaaaittttt the people in the comments are staying Diddy made him kill … go! LAWD,quot;.

A fan has posted this: ‘If you are not this kind of friend that I don't want around you,’ and another commentator was also happy: ‘I love this awww !!! "I was smiling all the time watching this."

Diddy appeared in the headlines only a couple of days ago when he seemed to support Future's music.

The romance between Lori Harvey and Future has become more serious these days.

Ad

Diddy jumped into his social media account to promote Future's music while saying that life is good and sharing the opinion that Lori and Future were enjoying on their vacations.



Post views:

one