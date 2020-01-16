Detail of Russell Simmons accusers Alleged violent attacks before the documentary premiere!

Russell Simmons accusers are speaking before the highly publicized upcoming documentary that focuses on the shocking accusations of sexual assault against him.

Drew Dixon, Sil Lai Abrams and Alexia Norton Jones, three of the twelve women currently accusing Simmons, sat down with Michelle Miller of CBS News, where they talked about the assaults they say they experienced in their hands.

"He was asking me for a car and told me to get in and pick up a demonstration," Dixon said. "I thought I would be in his apartment for five minutes in total. That's all. And he appeared naked, using a condom, and tried to put me to bed, while I screamed and fought and said & # 39; No & # 39 ;, and cried. That's rape. "

Abrams, who admits that at one time, she was dating Simmons, says he also assaulted her.

"He will say, & # 39; Yes, we had a sexual relationship & # 39 ;, but he cannot address the fact that he was too drunk to consent," he said. "That the next day I called him screaming. I tried to kill myself. He knew it. And I told him why, that he had ruined my life and that I had nothing."

The documentary first had the support of Oprah Winfrey, but Oprah retired earlier this month. She issued a statement saying that although she believed that women, she would be distancing herself from the project.

The documentary will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 25.