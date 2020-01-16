Derrick Henry: The story so far for the Tennessee Titans runners | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML5525b941b9a22326eb7e2a7fb5c2827b11% %MINIFYHTML5525b941b9a22326eb7e2a7fb5c2827b12%





The Tennessee Titans removed Derrick Henry from Alabama in 2016

Derrick Henry has swept the Tennessee Titans to a place in the AFC Championship game, but how did he get to the best period of his career?

%MINIFYHTML5525b941b9a22326eb7e2a7fb5c2827b13% %MINIFYHTML5525b941b9a22326eb7e2a7fb5c2827b14%

In a game full of intricate game calls, incisive passes and agile reception routes, Henry has been an advocate of the ever-present value of gross power.

The New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens are taking care of the bruises to prove it.

His imposing physical stature and pure strength are nothing new, as evidenced by Henry's viral photograph with a view of a vertically inferior Mark Ingram in college.

With his impressive playoff form in mind, we've taken a look at his career so far …

How did he get here?

6:50 Highlights of the victory of the Divisional Round of the Titans over the Crows Highlights of the victory of the Divisional Round of the Titans over the Crows

Henry played in Alabama for three years between 2013 and 2015, and his first year ended with his nickname & # 39; El Tractorcito & # 39 ;, which means & # 39; The Little Tractor & # 39 ;, by a Spanish broadcaster.

& # 39; Small & # 39; It would eventually be ironic.

Having played behind T.J. Yeldon in his second season, Henry started running again in his third year when the Jacksonville Jaguars took the back of the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 2015 draft.

Henry riotes while the Titans stun the crows Derrick Henry produced another unstoppable performance when the Tennessee Titans surprised the Baltimore Ravens to reach the AFC Championship game.

Henry came to break Shaun Alexander's record for most of the ground yards of his career in Alabama history when he finished the season with 2,219 yards on the ground for 28 touchdowns of 395 carries.

That feat was accomplished in the 2016 National Championship game thanks to Henry's 158 yards and three touchdowns, marking another significant step towards him winning the Heisman Trophy ahead of the now Carolina Panthers runner Christian McCaffrey and now the quarterback of the Houston Texans Deshaun Watson.

0:59 Henry says the Titans are "locked up,quot; after their 28-12 defeat of the Ravens of Seed No. 1 Henry says the Titans are "locked up,quot; after their 28-12 defeat of the Ravens of Seed No. 1

By the time he entered the 2016 draft, Henry had recorded 3,591 yards on the ground for 42 touchdowns in his time in Alabama, and analysts considered him the second best on the board after Ezekiel Elliott, who would go to the Dallas Cowboys in No. 4.

With respect to the fortresses, Henry's combined profile read: "Pummels tacklers leaning forward and dynamite behind their pads. Gives corner runners bad dreams. Rare top end speed for a runner of his size ".

"Effective in areas, gaps and power schemes. Rarely wears out and wears out defenses as the game progresses."

The 49ers knock out the Vikings with a dominant victory The San Francisco 49ers dominated in a 27-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.

Its size naturally welcomed doubts about its acceleration and versatility, with the breakdown of its weaknesses indicating: "With almost 400 touches this year, explorers are concerned about their workload. High and long walker that takes time to increase your speed. Average foot speed can lead to loss tackles if it becomes too cute in the field. "

It was remarkably described as & # 39; more race finisher than rigging & # 39 ;, an evaluation that has possibly declined since then.

Life on the nfl

0:44 See Henry's 66-yard run against Baltimore See Henry's 66-yard run against Baltimore

As expected, Henry was the second runner off the board, as he was selected by the Titans in the second round as the 45th overall pick, and finally signed a four-year, $ 5.4 million contract.

His rookie year involved an alternate role behind DeMarco Murray that amounted to only two starts and 110 carries for 490 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games.

Henry's workload increased the following year, as he led the Titans in yards on the ground with 744 for five touchdowns of 176 carries, including a 156-yard run day for a marker in Murray's absence against the Chiefs from Kansas City on the wild card weekend.

7:06 The Titans will play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend after Andy Reid's team canceled a 24-point deficit against the Houston Texans. Watch the best moments of that game here … The Titans will play the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend after Andy Reid's team canceled a 24-point deficit against the Houston Texans. Watch the best moments of that game here …

Murray's retirement in 2018 paved the way for Henry to inherit most of the snapshots in the back field, which resulted in his best season to date with 1,059 yards on the ground and 12 touchdowns of 215 attempts on the ground.

The season saw him tie Tony Dorsett for the longest touchdown race in NFL history with a 99-yard explosion on his way to a 238-yard land franchise record against the Jaguars.

2019 explosion

0:54 Henry ran 75 yards for a touchdown in week one against the Cleveland Browns Henry ran 75 yards for a touchdown in week one against the Cleveland Browns

Henry enjoyed a spectacular little start in the 2019 season, as he had less than 100 yards on the ground in eight of his first nine games, with the exception of 100 yards in the Week Four victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

He came alive in the 35-32 victory over the Chiefs in Week 10, running for 188 yards and two touchdowns of 23 carries to start a devastating final for the year.

New era in New England? With the departure of the coaches, the first postseason exit since 2010 and doubts about the future of Tom Brady, we wonder what is next for the New England Patriots.

The Jags became their next punching bag in the next game when Henry hit 159 yards running for two other touchdowns in a 42-20 victory.

Then came 149 yards on the ground and another score in the 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts and 103 yards for two touchdowns when the Titans beat the Oakland Raiders 42-21.

He was limited to just 86 yards in the 24-21 loss to the Texans next time, before finishing the regular season with 211 yards for three touchdowns to lead Tennessee to a 35-14 victory on his return to Houston.

3:54 The San Francisco 49ers will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. See the highlights here … The San Francisco 49ers will face the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. See the highlights here …

His bullish form reached the postseason and fed an instrumental role in the triumph of the wild card over New England, which yielded 182 yards on the ground and a trip to the final zone for the 26-year-old.

Henry sent Baltimore on an equally steamy day with 195 yards on the ground to crush the popular predictions of Lamar Jackson and the Ravens sailing to Miami.

Any doubt about your ability to withstand a large workload has been overturned by your 96 carries in the last three games.

By leading the Titans so deeply in the playoffs, he has also challenged the rule to the extent that the role of runners in the playoffs is generally perceived.

Is the payday approaching?

Henry finished the regular season with 1,540 yards on the ground for 16 touchdowns of 303 carries

The timing of Henry's eruption could not be more perfect as he prepares to enter the offseason as a free agent without restrictions.

That probably means that the Titans are about to spend some dazzling money, or risk seeing another team launch an extraordinary contract to Pro Bowler.

Watson vs Mahomes: only the beginning Are we witnessing the emergence of the next great duel of NFL quarterbacks at Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes?

In the event that Henry leads his team to a Super Bowl, the Titans may be forced to ignore the usual variables associated with the delivery of lucrative agreements to the runners, namely the fear of longevity of a position prone to collisions and injuries.

Le & # 39; Veon Bell didn't flourish exactly with the New York Jets in 2019, nor did Todd Gurley inspire the Los Angeles Rams the way he did the year before. But with Henry there is a different feeling.

To begin three years later, the question arises of what he is really capable of doing in the right direction, what Mike Vrabel seems to have discovered with him.

Whether or not the Titans win on Sunday, Henry has earned every penny he is about to earn.

Watch both games of the Conference Championship live on Sky Sports Action (407) while coverage starts at 7pm on Sunday; Titans at Chiefs starts at 8.05pm while Packers at 49ers is at 11.40pm