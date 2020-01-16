Derby accused by EFL for violating the rules of profitability and sustainability | Soccer news





Derby has been charged by the EFL

Derby has been accused by the EFL for violating the rules of profitability and sustainability.

After a review of the profitability and sustainability presentations of the Sky Bet Championship club, the league bosses ruled that the Rams violated the regulations for the three-year period ending June 30, 2018.

An EFL statement said: "Following a review of the Derby County Profitability and Sustainability (P,amp;S) submissions, the EFL has charged the club for recording losses that exceed the allowable amounts provided for in the EFL Regulations for the period of three years ending June 30, 2018.

"The club will now be referred to an independent Disciplinary Commission, which will hear the representations of both the EFL and Derby County.

"Since these issues are now subject to procedures, the EFL will not comment further at this time."

Other Championship clubs have failed to comply with regulations related to profitability and sustainability rules, including the city of Birmingham, who were awarded a nine point deduction last year after exceeding the losses allowed for the 2017-18 season.