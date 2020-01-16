Derby accused by EFL for violating fair play financial regulations | Soccer news







Derby has been charged by the EFL for violating fair play financial regulations.

An EFL statement said: "Following a review of the Derby County Profitability and Sustainability (P,amp;S) submissions, the EFL has charged the club for recording losses that exceed the allowable amounts provided for in the EFL Regulations for the period of three years ending June 30, 2018.

"The club will now be referred to an independent Disciplinary Commission, which will hear the representations of both the EFL and Derby County.

"Since these issues are now subject to procedures, the EFL will not comment further at this time."

More to follow …