Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem in the Super Bowl 2020

Demi lovato is preparing to take the stage at Super Bowl 2020 On Thursday, the singer of "Sorry Not Sorry,quot; announced that she will sing the National Anthem in Super Bowl LIV, following in the footsteps of superstar artists like Lady Gaga, Pink, Cristina Aguilera and more.

On social media to share the exciting news with fans, Demi wrote: "Singing the national anthem on #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL,quot;.

The "Confident,quot; singer's interpretation of "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; is not the only performance Lovatics can expect. Just a few days before his exciting announcement, Demi shared that he will perform at the Grammys 2020 later this month. Excited to join the star-filled formation of the show, she wrote: "I told you that the next time you heard from me, I would be singing #GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv,quot;. Grammy nominated artists Camila Cabello, the Jonas brothers, Lizzo, Billie eilish, Ariana Grande and more will also be presented.