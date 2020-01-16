Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem in the Super Bowl 2020

Isabel Infantes / PA Images through Getty Images
Oh tell me can you believe this?
Demi lovato is preparing to take the stage at Super Bowl 2020 On Thursday, the singer of "Sorry Not Sorry,quot; announced that she will sing the National Anthem in Super Bowl LIV, following in the footsteps of superstar artists like Lady Gaga, Pink, Cristina Aguilera and more.
On social media to share the exciting news with fans, Demi wrote: "Singing the national anthem on #SBLIV See you in Miami @NFL,quot;.
The "Confident,quot; singer's interpretation of "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; is not the only performance Lovatics can expect. Just a few days before his exciting announcement, Demi shared that he will perform at the Grammys 2020 later this month. Excited to join the star-filled formation of the show, she wrote: "I told you that the next time you heard from me, I would be singing #GRAMMYs @recordingacademy @cbstv,quot;. Grammy nominated artists Camila Cabello, the Jonas brothers, Lizzo, Billie eilish, Ariana Grande and more will also be presented.
They are also preparing to perform an incredible performance in the Super Bowl are the headliners of Pepsi Half Time Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira. Earlier this week, the Hustlers Star invited fans to take a look at his performance on TikTok, hinting that something epic is coming.
Sharing a video of one of his rehearsals, J.Lo can be seen taking a group of young dancers to dance choreographed with his song "On The Floor,quot;. He also asked his followers to send him videos of them dancing, promising to share their favorites.
On the other hand, Shakira has been busy going to the gym to prepare for the show. Talking with E! News, the singer's coach "Hips Don & # 39; t Lie,quot; Anna Kaiser He revealed how he is helping her prepare Half Time Show.
"Every day is different because I want to make sure that I am preparing it not only for the Super Bowl, but for each day that it shows up," the celebrity coach shared. "For example, yesterday he had a really long dance rehearsal in the afternoon, so we concentrated on an hour of pure strength in the morning. (Some days) he has longer days of physical dance rehearsals, so he started with something very short: 20 minutes, and then (leaves) to prepare, concentrate on the game. "
While Anna couldn't share much about acting, she did declares that the show "will have a crazy energy,quot;.
We are eager to see Demi, Jennifer and Shakira tear down the house in the 54th Super Bowl on February 2.
