Demi Lovato will play the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV

Demi Lovato has revealed that she will sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2. The 27-year-old singer announced the news on her Instagram page on Wednesday, just a day after she revealed that she will perform at the Grammy Awards later this month.

"Singing the national anthem in #SBLIV 🏈 🏈 🏈 See you in Miami 🌴 @NFL," Lovato wrote in the legend of a Miami-themed selfie.

Lovato also tweeted the news that he will sing the Star Spangled Banner at Hard Rock Stadium before the NFL championship showdown. Lovato will join musician Christine Sun Kim, who will sign the words of the anthem in American sign language.

Other superstars who have presented the National Anthem in the Super Bowl include, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Pink, Christina Aguilera, Luke Bryan and Gladys Knight. Of course, the most famous performance was from Whitney Houston in 1991, which was actually released as a single and made the Billboard charts.

According to The Daily Mail, Lovato's performance in the Grammys and in the Super Bowl will mark the first time he sings live in two years. They will also be his first live performances, as he almost lost his life after a drug overdose in the summer of 2018.

The official NFL Twitter account responded to Lovato's tweet by saying "they can't wait,quot; for their Super Bowl Sunday performance.

Lovato took a break on social media in early December and told his fans that the next time they knew about her, he would be singing. When he returned after a six-week break to announce his performance at the Grammy, he joked in the legend: "I told you that the next time you heard me, I would be singing."

After Demi Lovato performs the National Anthem, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take the stage as co-heads for the halftime Super Bowl show. Last fall, when the NFL announced to the artists of the halftime show, Lopez said that all artists dream of performing on such a large stage.

Lopez added that she was excited that the NFL chose two strong Latino women.

Super Bowl LIV is broadcast live from Miami on February 2 on Fox.



