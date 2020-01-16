Dean Smith says Aston Villa is "approaching,quot; in the search for strikers | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML816e8129f4ad61e33ee6f43f71013bd411% %MINIFYHTML816e8129f4ad61e33ee6f43f71013bd412%





%MINIFYHTML816e8129f4ad61e33ee6f43f71013bd413% %MINIFYHTML816e8129f4ad61e33ee6f43f71013bd414%











1:08



Aston Villa chief Dean Smith said the club is working hard to sign a couple of strikers this January.

Aston Villa chief Dean Smith said the club is working hard to sign a couple of strikers this January.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith says the club is "getting closer,quot; in its search for a new striker, adding that he wants two additions this January.

With Wesley out for the rest of the season, Villa has made signing a new striker his top priority during the transfer period.

The club played without a recognized striker in the 6-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday, a result that leaves Villa 18 in the Premier League table before Saturday's trip to Brighton.

Smith was not attracted to the names when asked if Villa was closing a deal for Genk Ally Samatta striker or a loan measure for Leicester Islam Slimani, but confirmed that they are "working hard,quot; to present an advance on Saturday.

"As I always say, I will never check the name of any player. Everyone knows we have been looking forward, we are making progress," said Smith.

Smith was asked about reports linking the club with Genk striker Ally Samatta.

"Suso (Villa's sports director, Jesús García Pitarch) is working very hard every day. Whether we have one for Saturday, I'm still not so sure. We're getting closer."

"The existing powers are working very hard so we can have a center-forward in the field."

"I am calm and confident that we will have players. That is for sure. We have great games to come, if we do not have one for Saturday it will be the third consecutive game without a recognized forward.

"We have to make sure we do our best without that, but hoping we can do it."

"More or less strikers because there is a need there. With Wesley injured and Keinan (Davis) out, it is an area that we need to strengthen massively. We are looking for a partner."

Villa looks for a striker after Wesley was ruled out for the season

Smith added that Villa's search has become more difficult because other clubs are aware of their initial situation.

"It's even harder when you don't have a recognized striker because clubs can see you want one and raise prices a little," said Smith.

"It's always a difficult window. You have to take a couple of risks sometimes. We did it last season with Tyrone Mings, and the clubs will do it again."

"It would be a great boost for the team when we eventually achieve one (a striker). We are working hard to do it."

& # 39; How else will Drinkwater fit? & # 39;

Danny Drinkwater made his Aston Villa debut against City after joining Chelsea's loan.

The midfielder faced criticism for his exhibition, but Smith jumped into the defense of the player since he had only played two games during the entire season before moving to Villa Park.

"He trained a full week before. I think there were questions about playing it, but we've signed him up to play soccer games, and how else will he get in shape if he doesn't play?" Smith said.

Danny Drinkwater made his Villa debut in difficult circumstances

"It was obviously not as he wanted, simply because of the result of our players, not just Danny Drinkwater."

"I like what it brings. I've seen it on the training ground and in the locker room, and it will improve."

Smith also said that the new loan signed by Pepe Reina could "possibly,quot; begin on Saturday.

"He has settled well, which is what he would expect. Tom has been a great advantage for us, but unfortunately he was injured," Smith said.

Pepe Reina could make her Villa debut on Saturday

"We are very fortunate to have someone with a lot of experience and also has the leadership qualities in the locker room."

"It will be the voice we need. We are a young team and our summer recruitment was players with potential. It can certainly help them reach their potential."

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.