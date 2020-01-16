David Prutton Sky Bet EFL Predictions | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML138f60ac22d73cb834cda4f396fc272211% %MINIFYHTML138f60ac22d73cb834cda4f396fc272212%









Who gives David Prutton the victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Discover here …

Fulham vs Middlesbrough, Friday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

The door begins to open for Fulham. West Brom and Leeds are drop points and now they need to run for pressure.

This would have been a much easier game a couple of months ago, but Middlesbrough has improved greatly with Jonathan Woodgate. They will love their possibilities, but I would like Fulham to escape it.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs M & # 39; boro Live

QPR vs Leeds, Saturday 12.30pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

It is safe to say that Qrent was impressed by Brentford last Saturday. It will happen to some teams for the rest of the season, but it will hurt a lot more because its fierce rivals inflicted it.

Leeds has stuttered lately and his fans will start worrying that they can repeat the fall that made them stagger last season. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

QPR vs Leeds Live

Huddersfield vs Brentford, Saturday 3pm

Three losses in four for Huddersfield, all against teams close to them at the table, will be a real concern for Danny Cowley. They were so poor in Barnsley last Saturday.

Brentford, meanwhile, was brilliant against QPR. This is the kind of game that they simply have to win if they want to catch the first two, but I feel they could fail.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Millwall vs Reading, Saturday 3pm

Millwall is approaching the play-offs and it seems they could be real contenders for a place in the top six.

Reading won a draw in a notable game at Nottingham Forest last Saturday. He finished his winning career, but it was still a good point for the Mark Bowen team in the circumstances. I think his streak could end on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest vs Luton, Sunday 12pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Nottingham Forest is back in the decent nick, but he will be gutted for not having won the victory against Reading last week after signing up so late. Those could be two huge points at the end of the season.

Luton is fighting. Most clubs in their position would have already rolled the dice, but they have faith that Graeme Jones is still the right man for them. However, I don't see them get anything on Sunday.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

N Forest vs Luton Live

West Brom vs Stoke, Monday 8pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

West Brom will have to sit down and watch all of his promotional rivals all weekend before playing Monday night, and that in itself could add some pressure if that gap is tightened again. They are without a victory in five now.

Stoke is still in the middle of a relegation battle, but at least they are earning points more consistently under Michael O & # 39; Neill. But I doubt they have enough to annoy the Baggies.

Prutton predicts: 3-1 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

W Brom vs Stoke Live

Bolton vs Portsmouth, Saturday 3pm

Bolton has fallen again since Boxing Day and has lost his last three in the turn, conceding 11 goals in the process. They are playing for pride now this season, and to try to build their next campaign in League Two.

Portsmouth is now in the promotional mix now. A victory on Saturday could well see them pass to the first six, and the first two are also in sight. They should claim all three points here.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Grimsby vs Exeter, Saturday 3pm

It's great to see my old friend Ian Holloway back in management! You can see the passion he has for work at Grimsby, and his first results have not been so bad either.

Exeter lives up to the automatic promotion. Both they and Swindon are starting to get away from the rest, but that can change quickly. However, I don't think it changes on Saturday. Far from winning.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (20/1 with Sky Bet)

Other championship predictions (Every Saturday 3pm kickoffs)

Birmingham vs Cardiff: 0-1 (9/1)

Bristol City vs. Barnsley: 2-0 (11/1)

Derby vs Hull: 1-1 (5/1)

Preston vs Charlton: 1-0 (6/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Blackburn: 2-0 (7/1)

Swansea vs Wigan: 2-0 (2/17)