Damon Dash sues We TV for getting his son drunk on & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39;

The star of & # 39; Paid in Full & # 39; She is angry at the network after learning that the network allows her son Damon & # 39; Boogie & # 39; Dash drink alcohol in & # 39; Growing Up Hip Hop & # 39; Despite his promise.

Damon Dash He is not happy with the last move that We TV took regarding his son Damon "Boogie" Dash. The 48-year-old music mogul is angry after learning that the network allows his son to drink alcohol "Growing Hip Hop"Despite his promise, and that leads him to sue the network."

In a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Damon claims that We TV requires Boogie to get drunk for the reality show. That goes against his verbal agreement, in which the network promises not to give Boogie a fall. The New York City native said We TV's insistence on the Boogie drink caused emotional distress to his family.

In addition, Dame alleged that We TV owes him some money since he is not paid for his work on the reality show. He admits in his lawsuit that there is a court order that orders We TV to divert all the money to Dame's creditors. However, he argues that the network should not retain the mass, in this case, because the money is owed to its external company, Poppington.

It was reported that Dame had financial problems, since he could not pay a debt of $ 2,400 in November 2019. "My sources of income have been garnished," according to reports, the 48-year-old said in his lawsuit. "It is very difficult to address the growing bills until you receive relief from the courts."

However, Damon has denied having problems in the cash department and shot TMZ for creating false narratives. Under a screenshot of that article, he wrote: "Perfect example of how they always try to make a strong independent black man look broken … this is the narrative that my network 24 or my streaming service doesn't mention … or my galleries only bubblegum s ** t ".

The "Paid in full" star continued to rip off the post, "You are cheesy about it, but the agenda is clear … Keep it up … I will continue to make examples of you winning … Everyone has been saying what same for 12 years … soldiers will never understand generals … 2 different languages. "