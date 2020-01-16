Cricket debate: Did England get its batting pace right on the first day in Port Elizabeth? The | Cricket News

Alec Stewart and Robert Croft discuss England's solid start at St George's Park and how Joe Denly is performing at No. 3

















2:57



Alec Stewart and Robert Croft discuss whether Joe Denly needs to show more intention to attack against bowling

Alec Stewart and Robert Croft discuss whether Joe Denly needs to show more intention to attack against bowling

It was a desertion day when the third Test in Port Elizabeth began, but should England batters have shown a bit more aggression?

For years under Trevor Bayliss, the team was criticized for trying to be too adventurous and taking unnecessary risks with the bat, but, in The Cricket Debate, Charles Colvile asked Alec Stewart and Robert Croft if they went too far on the first day in St. George's Park

Joe Root's team had 224-4 on stumps in a slow pitch that offered some help for South African spinner Keshav Maharaj from the start, but did they show too much respect for South Africa's bowlers?

"I thought it was a good and hard test cricket day. It was not easy to hit, the pitch was slow. There was a spin on the first day, which we usually do not see in South Africa, so England will be the happiest of both sides." said Stewart, in a program that you can listen to in the player above or by downloading here.

"Let's not call it & # 39; outdated & # 39 ;, it's to read the situation and play the situation because when it's a slow pitch, you have to do all the work, you can't just use the ball's pace and deflect it. And hit the ball up.

"The score indices will depend on the surface you play, the size of the garden and (South Africa) were defensive because they discovered quite quickly that the ball was not going to slip."

Croft added: "I really like the fact that you can travel through South Africa and not just watch a standard release in a series of four tests.

"You go to Centurion, where it is buzzing beyond your nose, it cracks and goes up and down, we saw what happened in Cape Town, where there was a bit of bite and lateral movement and this is dazzling. Then you are going to Johannesburg and will probably go around or bounce again.

"It is an adequate test, not only of your technique, but also of your application, your concentration and your ability to take different styles of play from your bag. There are certain hits in this field that you have to save up to (bowlers) They have a certain amount of overs on their legs and then capitalize.

Zak Crawley got the highest score with 44 for England on the first day in Port Elizabeth

"You look at the first three and among them they have chewed the best part of 55 overs, which hopefully gives you that platform for the boys later. When was the last time you saw the first three for England chew 55 overs? of game?

However, Croft argued that tourists might have shown a little more intention to attack Maharaj with Denly, in particular, getting bogged down.

"This is where I see a difference between when I played against Joe and trained teams against Joe, he used to face him," he said. "He used to spin. You knew that once he faced a roulette wheel, he would try to dominate. It seems he changed his game dramatically."

"When a player enters the test team, you want him to play the way he took him there. I am not convinced that he is against the turn. I think he is restraining himself against the turn."

S Africa vs England Live

Stewart agreed that Denly needed to do more against Maharaj, but believes that maybe until he has achieved a century of trial he does not feel safe enough to hit with complete freedom.

"He needs to have a sure shot of & # 39; take off & # 39 ;, otherwise, they will just throw and throw at him, which will create pressure so you can keep the stupid point, short leg and slide instead of Let him go & # 39; bang, one & # 39;, the other guy is on strike, the bowler is not getting comfortable and is going down the other end of a breath.

"Until you get the three-figure score, you're still looking to play with the full range of shots."

Also in The Cricket Debate, Alec and Robert discussed …

– Why Faf du Plessis decided not to give Kagiso Rabada the new ball first and again later in the day

– A positive sample of England starters Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley while fighting during the morning session

– If Maharaj will be disappointed for not having taken more than one wicket given the assistance offered

– The pressure Dom Bess will probably suffer later in the game if the field continues to deteriorate and turn

– How and why Mark Wood was selected before Chris Woakes despite not having played a game since the World Cup final

Cricket debate Live

Watch the second day of the third test between South Africa and England, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30 on Friday morning.