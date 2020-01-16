Counting on: Derick Dillard defends asking fans for money for mission work after revealing that TLC only pays Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar

Former Counting on Star Derick Dillard has been spilling an important tea on Instagram about the popular TLC program and its predecessor, 19 children and counting. And, all he has revealed is to help fans understand why he and his wife Jill Duggar not only left the show, but why they asked the fans for money through the GoFundMe campaigns.

Dillard and Duggar received tons of criticism a few years ago when they started raising funds online to help them pay for their missionary work in Central America. It didn't make sense to fans that the couple asked their fans for money when the Duggar family earns millions of their reality show.

But, Dillard says that none of the Duggar children knew that the family was paid to appear on television until recently. And, the only people who are getting the money are Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

“For a long time, Jill and I had the impression that the family did not earn money with the program, but that children were presented as something that was done as a ministry that TLC periodically subsidized in the program. form (of) refunds for things like gasoline, restaurants, travel, etc.… But there is no real payment in addition to that, ”Dillard wrote in a holiday post at the end of 2019.

In recent weeks, fans have continued to ask Dillard questions about Counting on in the comments section of the post, and has continued to share more details.

A fan wrote that now everything makes a lot of sense as to why Dillard and his wife organized fundraisers for their mission trips. The fan thanked Dillard for speaking because people were perplexed as to why he and Jill had no money when the program brings millions each season.

Cousin Amy Duggar praises Derick Dillard for exposing "very dark gray areas,quot; of #Duggar Family; Derick says he received "extreme emotional pressure,quot; from Duggars to film for #Counting on https://t.co/3YxPDBK5Et pic.twitter.com/HDiO0br6BX – The Ashley (@TheAshleysRR) January 16, 2020

Dillard responded by thanking the fan for recognizing this, and explained that living life publicly has taught him and his wife that it is better not to respond to every rumor or false news. If they tried, he said it would be a full time job.

The father of two children added that due to certain rumors and criticisms, such as being reprimanded for raising money for missionary support when they supposedly had money from being on television, he thought it was important to share the truth with those who follow him and Jill in social media

"Thank you for the love and support we can always count on you, our fans and friends," Dillard wrote.

He also revealed that TLC removed his family from the Mary Duggar memorial service when they broadcast that episode last season. And, cousin Amy Duggar told Dillard in the comments "keep it up," to show her support for Derick Dillard's efforts to expose the truth about the "very dark gray areas,quot; of the Duggar family.

Ad

Counting on He will return to TLC with new episodes later this year.



Post views:

two