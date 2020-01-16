Could diplomacy come after the tragedy in Iran? The | Middle East

The demolition of 752 Ukrainian International Airlines flight in which 176 people were killed is, in fact, a human tragedy of immense proportions. Its consequences are much more complicated since they occur in the middle of a totally unnecessary crisis.

We now know that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired the missiles at the plane by mistake. The fact that Iranian airspace was open for civil aircraft at a time of such tensions and threats of reprisals, which resulted in human errors, is a worrying sign of Iran's inability to handle such crises.

That said, it is clear that the greater expectation of a US counterattack, even against the capital Tehran, put Iranian air defenses on high alert. While I disagree with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who tweeted that the cause of the accident was a human error due to American adventurism, the incident can still be seen as a warning that Trump's opportunism It has unforeseen consequences for the region and could lead to a significant loss of civilian life.

The tragedy

The vast majority of those on board were Iranian citizens living abroad or foreign citizens of Iranian descent, many of them with exceptional talent and potential. In many ways, these members of the Iranian diaspora who maintained ties to their homeland represented the best that Iran could have expected to build bridges with the West.

The tragic loss is a reminder of how lethal political and military escalations in the region can be. The plane incident was preceded by a series of aggressive attacks and counterattacks in Iraq: the December 27 rocket attack at the K-1 base, which killed an American contractor, followed by US attacks on December 30 in positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), which killed dozens, then the attempt to assault the US embassy in Baghdad on December 31, the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani on January 3 and the last missile attacks at the Iraqi military bases that house US troops on January 8.

It is clear that the growing tensions in the region have exacerbated its high level of vulnerability and brought it to the brink of another conflict, with potentially devastating consequences for the region and the world.

The Middle East is an important center of transport, commerce and finance; Nearly one fifth of the world's oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz, while tens of millions of passengers are transferred through airports in the Gulf, such as Dubai and Doha.

The tragic air accident is testimony to the fact that in this crowded region you cannot play politics with missiles and expect no victims.

Going forward

Iran did the right thing by admitting that its air defenses shot down the Ukrainian plane. However, this admission of guilt came after days of public denials. The Iranian authorities should have spent time promising to investigate the full facts instead of issuing an instant general denial that so enraged the Iranian public.

At this point, Iran needs to demonstrate its commitment to open its own people and recognize that wool can no longer be removed from its eyes. It must also show the rest of the world what it claims to be: a sovereign state that respects international law and values ​​the sanctity of life. He has a golden opportunity to do so by allowing an independent investigation of what has happened.

There are internationally established procedures in such cases and Iran should follow them to the letter. Ukraine itself has already gone through the process after Malaysia Airlines flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine in July 2014. By following international rules, Iran would be seen as a country that maintains higher standards and a commitment to international law, stepping on a higher moral ground than US President Donald Trump and his blatant threats of attacking Iranian cultural heritage and breaking international norms.

The opportunity

As tragic as it may be, this catastrophic incident has unintentionally lessened the situation. Just a few days ago, Iran announced that the missiles fired at the Iraqi bases that house US troops were only the first wave of reprisal attacks in response to the assassination of General Soleimani.

Many observers noted that the lack of victims and the limited damage from the missile attacks were a sign that Iran "shot to fail,quot; and that no further reprisals would occur.

With protesters in Iran who denounce the ineptitude of the IRGC and the growing international condemnation of the Iranian regime, the chances of a large state-sponsored attack against US interests in the Middle East have diminished.

However, the possibility of revenge by many representatives of Iran remains high; on January 12, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah Announced that more reprisals would come soon.

The 1979 Iranian revolution mobilized the masses to overthrow a repressive dictatorial regime, but it quickly became a major source of anxiety for the Arab world, and continues to be so today. Iran cannot exist in a state of permanent revolution and the Iranian people have clearly had enough sectarian division and regional instability planted largely by a state within a state in the form of IRGC.

Real change

Iran should seize the opportunity, with Soleimani out of the scene, to control the Revolutionary Guards, end the era of the war of power and reduce their misadventures throughout the Middle East. This would allow Iran and the United States to sit together at the negotiating table and address the central problem that creates tensions in the region: the collapse of the nuclear agreement and international sanctions.

Neither the United States nor Iran has an interest in the situation becoming a full-fledged war. This is clear of reports that the two sides kept secret communication channels through Swiss intermediaries throughout the crisis to avoid false steps that could have led to a major escalation.

The instinct of the United States has been to trust the Swiss as a reliable interlocutor with Iran since the immediate aftermath of the Islamic Revolution. However, by moving towards mediation to reach a bigger solution to the crisis, the nations of the region with equidistance from all sides can play a valuable role.

After meeting on the front lines and fearing Iranian reprisals, Dubai recently changed to a more conciliatory tone with respect to Tehran, which is a positive sign. It was also a positive sign that on January 12, the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, visited Tehran and on January 15, his Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. traveled to Baghdad in an attempt to calm international tensions and ensure that all parties respect the sovereignty of Iraq.

The experience of Qatar and Oman in the mediation of regional conflicts, including those involving the United States and Iran, should be recognized, and more space should be given for these regional actors to work towards diplomatic solutions.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.