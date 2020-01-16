Comedian Brad Williams & # 39; accidentally & # 39; confesses to being violated in a podcast! (Watch)

A comedian named Brad Williams, who is also a small person, seems to have confessed to raping during a podcast.

The explosive confession happened when Brad was on a podcast, telling "funny,quot; stories to the host.

Brad states that his friend attracted a woman to his house to have sex. But once the two began to fall in love, he turned off all the lights in the room and Brad came in to have sex with the girl.

Brad says he started having sex with the girl and it took about 15 minutes before she noticed his short, chubby arms and realized that he was the little comic person instead of the man he really agreed to be romantic .

Brad seemed to think the story was complete, but his friend realized that the comedian might be in trouble. He tried nervously to make Brad withdraw his comments, but he didn't.