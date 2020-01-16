Comedian Brad Williams & # 39; accidentally & # 39; confesses to being violated in a podcast! (Watch)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
21
Logo

A comedian named Brad Williams, who is also a small person, seems to have confessed to raping during a podcast.

The explosive confession happened when Brad was on a podcast, telling "funny,quot; stories to the host.

Brad states that his friend attracted a woman to his house to have sex. But once the two began to fall in love, he turned off all the lights in the room and Brad came in to have sex with the girl.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here