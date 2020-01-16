College football odds: the biggest favorites, dark horses and long shots to win the CFP championship in 2020

The LSU Tigers won their fourth national championship in the history of the school on Monday night in New Orleans.

Joe Burrow and the Tigers crowned one of the best seasons in the recent history of college football with a ring, but despite their dominance throughout the year, the Bayou Bengals are not one of the three favorites to win the national championship next Year for college football. futures probabilities Instead, the Clemson Tigers are favored to avenge their defeat at the hands of LSU by winning their third national championship in five years.

University football championship for the 2020 season

Clemson +225

Alabama +350

Ohio State +450

LSU +600

Georgia +800

Florida +1400

Auburn +2000

Notre Dame +2500

Oklahoma +2500

Texas +2500

Michigan +3300

Oregon +3300

Penn State +3300

Texas A,amp;M +4000

State of Florida +5000

Wisconsin +5000

Oklahoma State +6600

Tennessee +6600

USC +6600

Iowa State +10000

Kentucky +10000

Miami (FL) +10000

Minnesota +10000

Nebraska +10000

Utah +10000

Washington +10000

Iowa +15000

BYU +50000

Clemson is the early favorite

Clemson is the favorite to win the national championship mainly because the Tigers are returning to the favorite to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy at Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has been sensational in his first two years as a quarterback quarterback, and is the favorite with chances of being selected No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft 2021. In addition, the Tigers will deepen after Dabo Swinney signed the Number 1 recruitment class in the country, but Clemson also has another great advantage over the rest of the contestants.

Unlike the rest of the main contenders, there is no one notable for competing with Clemson in the ACC.

Alabama, LSU and Auburn are in SEC West loaded, and the state of Ohio must deal with Penn State and Michigan in Big Ten East. Clemson's toughest conference test will be the state of Florida in all likelihood, but the Seminoles probably won't be a great game for the Tigers in the first year of Mike Norvell's era. Notre Dame and South Carolina could provide a challenge in the non-conference game, but it is likely that the Tigers will be favored by at least one touchdown in both games, so this team is very likely to go 11- 1 or 12-0 in the regular season.

Alabama has questions, but don't count Tide out

Alabama could not reach the national championship for the first time since the 2014 season this year, as everything went wrong for the Crimson Tide. The star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, suffered a devastating injury that ended the season, and the seven defenders could not overcome the wear and injury. Despite these setbacks, Alabama was 11-2 and finished the season in the top ten of the AP Survey, and Crimson Tide is expected to recharge instead of rebuilding this offseason.

Tagovailoa and Alabama's most talented receiving body in school history are ready to leave, but the defense will be as good as ever after lower-class students saw a lot of experience in 2019. Mac Jones played well in relief of Tagovailoa at the end of the season, so Crimson Tide doesn't have to answer as many questions as he might think in 2020.

The state of Ohio faces a difficult schedule

The Buckeyes did not lose pace in their first season with Ryan Day. Day said there was a smooth transition from the Urban Meyer era by bringing the state of Ohio to an undefeated record, and the Buckeyes continue to be the dominant recruiting power in the Big Ten as well. Justin Fields is the second favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after a sensational first year at Columbus, but the defensive line will eventually have to be rebuilt after losing Nick Bosa and Chase Young in consecutive seasons.

The state of Ohio has a complicated calendar in 2020. The Buckeyes will travel to Eugene to face Oregon in the second week of the season, and must take the road to face Michigan State and Penn State in consecutive weeks in mid-October after Be hosts Iowa. That stretch will probably mean at least one loss for the state of Ohio, so it can be difficult for the Buckeyes to return to the PPC.

Do not rely on a repeat LSU

The current national champions were one of the most overwhelming teams we've seen in the history of modern college football, but LSU must replace a lot of firepower in 2020. Joe Burrow will play on Sundays and other stars like Grant Delpit, Kristian Fulton Justin Jefferson and K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson could have played their last game in purple and gold Monday night. As long as the game coordinator, Joe Brady, remains in the box, LSU will be a contender and Baton Rouge could be the destination for coveted quarterbacks on the transfer portal.