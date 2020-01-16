Christian Siriano's registration with a contestant is not going well: see

You could cut this tension with cloth scissors.

In this exclusive clip of tonight's new Gateway Projectcontestant Sergio Guadarrama make it clear that you have no interest in listening to the mentor Christian Siriano since he refuses to explain his plans for a new design.

"Are you interested in showing me what you are going to do with him?" Siriano asks while Guadarrama unravels a large amount of white cloth.

"Um, I think I'm fine," the Gateway Project The designer responds.

In spite of the Gateway Project The mentor's research on his work, Guadarrama reveals that he is not "nervous,quot; since he is listening to who he is as a designer. However, this carefree attitude does not necessarily fly with Siriano, since it demands more details.

"Like, don't you want to show me anything?" exclaims a dazed Sirian. "You have to show me something!"

According to Guadarrama, his heritage-inspired design is "very personal." Therefore, he does not want to show Christian his work for another day.