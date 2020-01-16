Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud: director of Inter Milan & # 39; confident & # 39; after the London football news talks





Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen is a goal for the Italian team Inter Milan

Inter Milan relies on transfer negotiations for Christian Eriksen and Olivier Giroud after returning from their trip to London to chat.

Tottenham midfielder Eriksen has no contract in the summer and is eager to move to the Italian club, while Chelsea striker agent Giroud has already started talking to officials in the Serie A team.

When asked about the status of Inter negotiations for the Premier League duo, director Piero Ausilio said: "It is not important news, we have confidence in our work and not just for these two players."

Inter Milan has offered 8.5 million pounds for Eriksen, but Tottenham values ​​Denmark's international at double that rate.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem for the 27-year-old Tottenham midfielder, but the two clubs are currently separated in their player rating.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is wanted by former boss Antonio Conte

Sky in Italy reported last Friday that Giroud, whose Blues deal expires in the summer, had agreed to a two and a half year contract.

There is less than £ 1m (€ 1.17m) between Chelsea's request and Inter's offer. The Blues have requested £ 4.3m plus £ 850,000 (€ 5m + € 1m), while Inter has offered £ 3.4m plus £ 850,000 (€ 4m + € 1m).

Lyon has also been interested in signing the 33-year-old Chelsea striker, while Aston Villa approached the loan earlier in the window.

Giroud has scored 19 goals since joining Chelsea in January 2018, although only five have reached the league where most of his appearances have been as a substitute.

He has only made five appearances in the Premier League this season, with four of his five goals for the international service campaign and the fifth in the European Super Cup against Liverpool.

A change to Inter would reunite Giroud with Antonio Conte, who initially signed him for Chelsea after his five-and-a-half-year period with the London Arsenal rival.

