Christian Benteke: Bordeaux's final interest in Crystal Palace loan | Soccer news





Christian Benteke has failed to score so far this season

Bordeaux has finished its search for striker Christian Benteke, as they do not want to pay the loan fee of £ 500,000 that Crystal Palace demands.

Sky Sports News has confirmed reports in the French newspaper L & # 39; Equip that Bordeaux is now considering alternatives to Benteke.

Palace is happy to let Benteke leave the club borrowed this month.

Roy Hodgson has already reinforced his advance options this month with the signature of Cenk Tosun lent by Everton for the rest of the season.

Benteke failed to record a goal or an assist for Palace in 15 Premier League appearances this season.

In total, he has scored 19 goals in 98 games in four seasons since joining the Eagles from Liverpool for £ 32 million in September 2016.

Palace is ninth in the Premier League table, but no team has scored fewer goals than the 20 it has achieved in its 22 games so far.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast is also back with a more expert analysis of here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.