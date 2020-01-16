Chrissy jokes about the teaching of Boosie Badazz Son Kappa Shimmy amid the controversy

WENN / Urge / Johnny Louis

Commenting on the prank of the co-host of & # 39; Lip Sync Battle & # 39 ;, an Instagram user says: & # 39; Chrissy's comic moment should be taught at Harvard. Because it is first grade!

Chrissy TeigenPublications on social networks have always presented jokes that most of their followers enjoy. Recently, the model apparently found an opportunity to joke about Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie), who appeared in the headlines after he posted a photo wearing a Kappa Alpha Psi outfit despite never having been a member of the fraternity.

On Thursday, January 16, the "Lip sync battle"The co-host took her Instagram account to share a lovely photo of her and her husband John legendMiles, the son of 20 months. The baby posed next to a board with an updated version of his profile.

The board said that the child loves "cars, play basketball + my sister Luna", while she does not like "to cut my nails." It was nice and people left effusive comments in the comment, but only one of them caught Chrissy's attention.

"He has loot. Can I show him the shimmey Kappa?" the fan asked. It seemed that Chrissy was in his mood as a joker, so she replied: "Too late for Boosie to come tomorrow," referring to the rapper's controversy.

<br />

"Lmaooo is more fun than half of these comedians and is a model, imagine that," commented a fan about the joke of the cookbook author. Another added: "Lol, I love her and her sarcasm!"

"Chrissy's comic moment should be taught at Harvard. Because it's first grade!" Another fan sprouted. Meanwhile, a fan waited "Boosie doesn't see this! He'll think he is serious."

Boosie was under fire after he was seen wearing a red Kappa shirt at the Houston Rockets game on Wednesday, January 8 at night, although he was not a member of the black Greek community. After the violent reaction, he said he apologized to the fraternity after some members of the community scared him.

"Yes, look at this. I want to shout at all the Kappas mane. If I offended you in any way, that's the bad thing. You know, but uhh, I'm not going to wear my shirt no more, but I just found out that everyone you went on to & # 39; Wipe Me Down & # 39; ", he said later in a video, showing a change of opinion by not appearing regretful at the pre-control. He also went to Instagram live to show him that he had an individual session with a Kappa member.