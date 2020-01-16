Chhapaak box office collection at the box office collection on day 6



The long-awaited Deepika Padukone movie, Chhapaak, premiered in theaters last Friday. The director of Meghna Gulzar received enthusiastic reviews from both fans and critics. The film is based on the survivor of the real-life acid attack, Laxmi Agarwal, and narrates his journey after the horrible incident.

Chhapaak opened to Rs. 4.77 crore on its first day, despite receiving much love and applause from the audience. Until Wednesday, that was yesterday, he made a total of Rs. 26.53 million rupees at the box office. The movie locked horns with the vintage drama of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office. While Deepika's film worked well in big cities, Tanhaji … managed to play the chord with the masses.

People who saw Chhapaak have called it the best Deepika performance so far. Well, we'll have to wait and see if the collections match the acclamation.