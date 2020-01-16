Charlize Theron's worst date will make you shrink

Even celebrities have horror stories of first date.
During an appearance on Wednesday Jimmy Kimmel Live, Charlize Theron and host Jimmy Kimmelhe talked about his love for The Bachelor, who became Kimmel asking the Oscar winner if she has had her own scary quotes like the ones seen in the famous dating program. Unfortunately for Theron, the answer was yes.
As the Bomb The star revealed: "I went on a date of about 20 years with this guy who was really super handsome. I liked him a lot. And he picked me up for dinner, we went and had dinner. He was lovely. I thought," This is going very well. "And he took me home, and you know, I made a sign that I was for a kiss. " That sounds like a good date, right? Just wait.
"He stopped at my house," he continued. "And we started kissing and it was really good. And then, he pulled away and whispered: & # 39; Bathe me with my nose & # 39;".
The memory is so crazy that the actress began to cry with laughter. Once it was composed, Theron assured that this story is absolutely true.
"I swear on my life, I've never forgotten," he told Kimmel, "because I still have to meet another person who likes someone to kiss his nose." Yes, that sounds pretty good.
Naturally, Kimmel (and all of us) needed to know how he responded to that request.
As she said, "He was, like, really into it. And I started laughing, because it was good! So, I didn't want to spoil it, so I gave him a little kiss on the nose and he was like & # 39; No , do it with him & # 39; ".
Then Kimmel absolutely nailed his answer. "Wow," said the host. "The bridal shower receives a rose, you have a nose."
Earlier in the interview, the star (who received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress on Monday for her performance in Bomb) revealed why she loves The Bachelor/ /High school so much. (In December, she made clear her love for the program when she posted an Instagram of herself next to a poster of Peter Weber. He responded with a flirty AF Instagram of his own).
"Well, I love the unpredictable," he began.
As Kimmel joked, "What?! The unpredictability? My wife literally chooses the winner of the first episode every year."
As the single mother of two replied: "Listen, even if I had that ability, which I don't have, it ruins the show, however. You almost have to give yourself a little lobotomy so you don't choose it, and then you can enjoy it. Because if you choose it , then it's done, right? "
"But you don't know for sure if you're going to be right," the host replied. "Then, you think: & # 39; Okay, maybe you're right. Maybe you're not right. & # 39; that's the fun."
After demonstrating his eternal love for the ABC franchise, Theron said: "Listen, right now, everyone is a winner in my book. Everyone has a chance."
Everyone has a chance, as long as they don't ask Weber to go out with his nose.
