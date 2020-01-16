Charlize Theron's worst date will make you shrink

Even celebrities have horror stories of first date.

During an appearance on Wednesday Jimmy Kimmel Live, Charlize Theron and host Jimmy Kimmelhe talked about his love for The Bachelor, who became Kimmel asking the Oscar winner if she has had her own scary quotes like the ones seen in the famous dating program. Unfortunately for Theron, the answer was yes.

As the Bomb The star revealed: "I went on a date of about 20 years with this guy who was really super handsome. I liked him a lot. And he picked me up for dinner, we went and had dinner. He was lovely. I thought," This is going very well. "And he took me home, and you know, I made a sign that I was for a kiss. " That sounds like a good date, right? Just wait.

"He stopped at my house," he continued. "And we started kissing and it was really good. And then, he pulled away and whispered: & # 39; Bathe me with my nose & # 39;".