Carole Radziwill shares if she will return to RHONY after Bethenny Frankel leaves!

Carole Radzi left Real Housewives of New York City in 2018, but fans are still waiting for someday to return to the show! That said, now that Bethenny Frankel also left RHONY, people wonder if this is the perfect opportunity for Carole to return.

Would she come back or not? The star revealed the answer to this question during a new interview.

While celebrating the launch of his loungewear collection with Smash + Tess at the Crosby Street Hotel a couple of days ago, Carole chatted with HollywoodLife.

When asked if fans could see her again at RHONY, she made it very clear that "No, she wouldn't come back."

Then he added that "there are women in the program with whom I still have a genuine connection, whom I respect and admire, but would not return to the program." It's not something I would consider doing again, because it seems that there really isn't much else to explore there for me. "

However, just because he doesn't want to do a show about his life, that doesn't mean that Carole is against getting involved in other television projects.

More precisely, she shared with the news media that she is open to making only scripted television series, based on her life experiences.

For example, Carole revealed that his book, Widows Guide to Sex and Dating is currently in the process of adapting to a television show!

‘Then, that is more my interest and other projects that are not reality projects or scripted television projects. I think that is the direction in which my life takes me. And, you know what they say in Hollywood: "Ride the horse in the direction it is going," and the horse will definitely not go to reality shows, "said the famous.



