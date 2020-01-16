Cardi B filters photos of her NATURAL hair – It's really LONG!

Rap star Cardi B wants the world to know that he naturally has very long hair. Last night, the rapper leaked a photo, which shows how much her hair measures.

Cardi covers her face with the image because, according to reports, she is recovering from a recent plastic surgery operation.

Here is a picture of Cardi showing her hair:

Both parents of Cardi are Latino, from the Dominican Republic. But you could look at Cardi's hair and say that he has an African lineage in his family tree.

Cardi has been criticized over the years for his explicit use of the word "N,quot;. Some people feel that, since Cardi is not black, he should not be allowed to use the word.

Cardi's response to his critics has always been that she is "black."

Now that you launched this photo, it is possible that at least SOME of your critics are not so upset.