Cam Newton and Kia Proctor Spark break rumors after accusations arise that he fathered a son with another woman

Roommates, as the saying goes, "where there is smoke, there is fire,quot;, and that may very well be true for NFL star Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend and mother of his four children Kia Proctor. According to social media evidence and online rumors, they may have officially resigned.

Rumors have been circulating strongly that Cam Newton and Kia Proctor have ended their relationship because Cam allegedly fathered a baby with the 33-year-old IG model, Queen Shaw, just a few months before Kia gave birth to the new baby Chosen from Cam in October. The Queen allegedly had a baby in July.

In addition, Kia and Cam no longer follow Instagram and all the photos have been deleted. Kia also changed her name IG and removed the number "1,quot; from Cam. The Queen and Cam were supposedly together on New Year's Eve at their Fellaship restaurant in Atlanta … and Kia didn't attend.

Additional evidence also surrounds the fact that during the holidays, the couple did not publish any joint photos of the family, specifically Kia, who is known to publish herself, Cam and the children on Christmas morning, did not do the same this year.

Allegedly, Cam also bought La Reina an apartment just above her restaurant to be closer to her and her supposed new baby. Cam and La Reina have also been commenting and liking each other's photos, even commented and wished their son a happy birthday.

We are not sure what is happening, but the evidence is definitely accumulating.

