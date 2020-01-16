Brooks Koepka two early advantage in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship | Golf news





Brooks Koepka is in dispute in Abu Dhabi

Renato Paratore and Shaun Norris have a participation in the initial leadership in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, as Brooks Koepka impressed by his return to action.

Paratore made a birdie in his last four holes to score an eight to 64 and set the goal of the clubhouse at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, which Norris matched after seven birdies in a nine-hole stretch around the curve.

Koepka marked his first start since October with a ghost-free 66 to sit two strokes back in third draw with Jason Scrivener, while Shane Lowry began his title defense with a two below 70.

Paratore lost in a tiebreaker at the Mauritius Open last month

"Today the short game was really good and also the iron game," said Paratore. "I started really well and made some good putts in the first holes, so give me good confidence for the rest of the day."

Paratore had a quick start with four birdies in the first six holes and canceled a spot in the seventh par three picking up a shot in the tenth, since Koepka, starting in ninth place, set the early pace by turning at 32 and adding gains consecutive from the second.

Koepka was playing alongside defending champion Shane Lowry (left)

Koepka closed his rounds with six consecutive pairs, while Paratore followed the birdies on days 15, 16 and 17 by holing a 25-foot foot from the fringe at the last to get away from the chase packet.

Norris went up to the standings with four consecutive birdies around the curve, before rolling from six feet on the 14 and birdie in his next two holes to reach eight below.

Norris has three finalists in his last 10 world starts

Scrivener made a birdie in his first three holes on his way to match Koepka's 66 free of imperfections, while Zach Murray led briefly until finishing with consecutive bogeys to leave him in the group in five less that also includes Sergio Garcia and Rafa Cabrera Bello .

Shane Lowry opened his title defense with a two below 70 and two-time winner Tommy Fleetwood has seven back strokes after an opening round 71, while Bryson DeChambeau recovered from bogeying his two opening holes to sign a par 72 level.

