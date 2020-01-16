Brett Caprioni of Vanderpump Rules apologizes for previous tweets

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images
It is time to make peace.
The cast of Vanderpump Rules He has seen a good deal of controversy over the years, both on and off the screen. However, on the last day, two of its stars have been under fire by past insensitive comments discovered online. Both of them Brett Caprioni Y Max Boyens They have been called by the Instagram account FaceReality16 that published alleged previous tweets that contain a variety of racial epithets.
Now, Caprioni is speaking and apologizing for his previous comments. Caprioni told E! News in a statement: "I want to express my sincere apologies for the insensitive, ignorant and hurtful comments I made. I am incredibly embarrassed and accept full responsibility, and I recognize that this language was as unacceptable as it is now. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and I would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am very sorry. "
Many of the tweets included the use of the word n and some have sexist connotations, all of which vary between 2011 and 2013. Boyens serves as general manager of the TomTom restaurant and bar in Los Angeles, and also apologized for its use. of racially charged language too.
"I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012; it was wrong at all levels," he said in a statement to E! News. "It's not a representation of who I am. I'm surprised to have tweeted that, and I'm disgusted and embarrassed, I'm so sorry."
