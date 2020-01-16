Brett Caprioni of Vanderpump Rules apologizes for previous tweets

It is time to make peace.

The cast of Vanderpump Rules He has seen a good deal of controversy over the years, both on and off the screen. However, on the last day, two of its stars have been under fire by past insensitive comments discovered online. Both of them Brett Caprioni Y Max Boyens They have been called by the Instagram account FaceReality16 that published alleged previous tweets that contain a variety of racial epithets.

Now, Caprioni is speaking and apologizing for his previous comments. Caprioni told E! News in a statement: "I want to express my sincere apologies for the insensitive, ignorant and hurtful comments I made. I am incredibly embarrassed and accept full responsibility, and I recognize that this language was as unacceptable as it is now. Please know that I have learned and grown since then and I would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am very sorry. "