Breastfeeding was taking my energy

The new mother begins her fight with breastfeeding and motherhood after giving birth to her first child with her husband Justin Verlander in 2018.

Kate Upton He felt pressure to breastfeed his newborn daughter even though he "took away his energy."

The Sports Illustrated model welcomed her daughter Genevieve in 2018 with the baseball player's husband Justin Verlander and admits that being a new mother was overwhelming.

The 27-year-old tells the Editorialista that she felt "so much pressure … to be doing all these things, like breastfeeding while traveling."

"The reality, for me, was that breastfeeding was taking away my energy. I realized that I needed to calm down, to allow my body to recover," he adds.

Despite the difficulties, Upton insists that motherhood has changed her for the better.

"Having VeVe changed my life in such a wonderful way," he shares.

Upton and Verlander married in November 2017.