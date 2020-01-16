Boubakary Soumare: Manchester United and Chelsea ready to fight for their capture | Soccer news





Lille Boubakary Soumare midfielder is expected to head to the Premier League this month

Boubakary Soumare is determined to decide between signing for Manchester United or Chelsea before the transfer deadline.

It is said that Arsenal is no longer competing for the coveted midfielder of Lille, and neither are Real Madrid or Valencia.

United and Chelsea have had conversations about the player, but a decision is not expected before Lille plays against Paris-Saint-Germain on January 26.

The 20-year-old, who has two and a half years remaining in his contract with Lille, is a box-to-frame midfielder in the Paul Pogba mold and has impressed in 23 appearances in all competitions this season, including six in the Champions League League

Soumare is expected to be the only one of Lille's promising young stars to be sold this month.

