Boston Celtics seeks to change the switch in a tough test against Milwaukee Bucks | NBA News

After a surprise home loss to the Detroit Pistons, the Boston Celtics hope to change the switch when they face the leaders of the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Detroit Pistons arrived at Boston's TD Garden on Wednesday night shooting at full throttle. Behind a classic Derrick Rose performance, the Motor City team ran right over the Celtics, 116-103, all while shooting the best 60.3 percent of the season from the field, including a huge 76.1 percent from within the arc of three points in 46 attempts

Although several of Detroit's attempts came in a difficult way: running float, disputed mid-range pull-up and kickback variety, there were also many avoidable shots, of which Celtics coach Brad Stevens would surely tackle after the game. .

"The baskets you can never give away are cuts, trays and transition, when they simply support you and drive you to the edge," Stevens said. "You always start there. I guess they had 20 points in those, maybe more? There they are likely to beat you in most NBA games if you give up those easy moves."

Most of Detroit's offensive production came from five people, as Sekou Doumbouya, Andre Drummond, Markieff Morris, Svi Mykhauliuk and Derrick Rose combined for 103 points on 42 of 55 shots. Doumbouya, Drummond and Rose did not miss a single shot from inside the goal, where they combined to shoot a perfect 25 by 25.

















"They just played well," said Kemba Walker, who scored 19 points for the Celtics. "From the beginning of the game, they came out extremely aggressive and focused, and took that one."

Boston will have to actuate the switch immediately for the second part of its back, as they visit the NBA's leading Milwaukee Bucks in the early hours of Friday morning (1am), live at Sky Sports Arena.

Boston will seek to use its frustrating defeat against Detroit as fuel to drive a possible roadside disorder.

"I think we're going to be motivated to play (Milwaukee)," Jaylen Brown said after posting his sixth double double (24 points, 12 rebounds) of the season.

















"We don't come with the right energy (against Detroit) and the teams are looking to beat us, man. We've been saying it all year. And we don't go out with the kind of aggressiveness for a game we needed." , so we lost. And that was it. Everyone has to be better. "

It all starts with his effort on the defensive side, limiting the cuts, lay-ups and transition cubes, which they couldn't do against Detroit.

If they play that way against a Bucks team that is currently on track to win 70 games, it will surely be a disaster again.

"You just have to want it more," said Walker, who expects him and his teammates to live up to the circumstances in Milwaukee. "Especially after a defeat like this, you must want to come in and do what we can to try to win a victory against the best team in the league."

The Celtics know that it is a workable feat. This same team of Bucks 116-105 was expelled on October 30 in Boston.

However, as Stevens pointed out before boarding the team's plane late on Wednesday night: "The road gets tough."

And his team will have to play much harder to get the chance of another victory over Milwaukee.

