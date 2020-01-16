Boosie Badazz: "The blacker the skin, the more fear we bring to people!"

Boosie Badazz sat down for an exhaustive interview with DJ Vlad, and during a segment of the interview, Boosie talked about colorism and how it affects people's perceptions of black people.

"I think the blacker the skin, the more fear we give people. I really feel that. That is only part of life." Boosie said blacks are also guilty of colorism, "but that's how the world formed," Boosie said in response to Vlad's question about whether darker-skinned people were treated worse than their lighter counterparts.

"The clearer the skin, sometimes people look at you weaker," he continued. "That is why many types of light skin are testing themselves because it is different, it is not very different, it is a little different. Because these days, everyone looks the same. All hair looks the same. Most people, we really look black because we treat them that way anyway. "

