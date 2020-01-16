Boosie Badazz: "The blacker the skin, the more fear we bring to people!"

Boosie Badazz sat down for an exhaustive interview with DJ Vlad, and during a segment of the interview, Boosie talked about colorism and how it affects people's perceptions of black people.

"I think the blacker the skin, the more fear we give people. I really feel that. That is only part of life." Boosie said blacks are also guilty of colorism, "but that's how the world formed," Boosie said in response to Vlad's question about whether darker-skinned people were treated worse than their lighter counterparts.

