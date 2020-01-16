Bollywood star & # 39; shake & # 39; after Uber's trip in London | India News

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja warned Uber users against using the shared travel application in London after having "the most frightening experience,quot; with a driver in the British capital.

The award-winning 34-year-old actress, daughter of "Slumdog Millionaire,quot; star Anil Kapoor, said her driver was apparently "unstable and screaming and screaming,quot; during the trip.

"He was shaking at the end," he tweeted to his 12.8 million followers Wednesday night in London, tagging Uber, who responded with a seemingly automated message.

"I tried to complain about your application and I just received several responses disconnected from the bots. You need to update your system. The damage is already done. There is nothing else you can do."

"The best and safest way is to use local public transport or taxis," he suggested.

A representative of the firm in India said he had no comments for now.

The Uber incident comes a week after Ahuja criticized British Airways for allegedly losing his luggage for the second time this month.

The giant Uber has been criticized for its passenger safety record.

The company lost its license in London after transport authorities said it had not solved a litany of security problems, including at least 14,000 cases of drivers who gave their permits to friends or relatives without a license.

It continues to operate in the city pending an appeal.

In 2017, a woman who was raped by an Uber driver in India filed a lawsuit in the United States accusing the service of invading her privacy and defame her character.

Last month, Uber published a report that said it had registered almost 6,000 sexual assaults in the US. UU., Its largest market, in recent years. That included more than 450 cases of rape.

In France, the company is under pressure for a viral campaign that details the sexual assault that involves its drivers, with a tendency under the hashtag #UberCestOver (Uber is over).