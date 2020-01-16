Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds group together for a cozy winter date

Relationship goals!

Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds Know how to keep the spark in regards to your marriage. The couple, who got married in 2012, was discovered and met to have a good time together on Wednesday morning. The photographers met the couple as they strolled around the streets of New York, they even stopped to get on the subway at some point.

Blake was wearing a large green winter coat combined with a lime green knit cap, and added a scarf for some extra heat. Ryan kept things a little more casual with his elegant navy blue coat, black pants and simple but elegant brown boots. It is clear that the couple was enjoying quality time together in the middle of their busy schedules.

Not to mention that they have just welcomed their third child to the family in October 2019. The couple has kept a low profile since becoming a family of five, and has not yet revealed the name of their youngest son.