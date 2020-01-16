Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds group together for a cozy winter date

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com
Blake Lively Y Ryan Reynolds Know how to keep the spark in regards to your marriage. The couple, who got married in 2012, was discovered and met to have a good time together on Wednesday morning. The photographers met the couple as they strolled around the streets of New York, they even stopped to get on the subway at some point.
Blake was wearing a large green winter coat combined with a lime green knit cap, and added a scarf for some extra heat. Ryan kept things a little more casual with his elegant navy blue coat, black pants and simple but elegant brown boots. It is clear that the couple was enjoying quality time together in the middle of their busy schedules.
Not to mention that they have just welcomed their third child to the family in October 2019. The couple has kept a low profile since becoming a family of five, and has not yet revealed the name of their youngest son.
As usual, Ryan played shy in a hilarious way when he stopped The Today Show and he was asked to spill the details about the name. "We haven't done it yet! We will be original, and all the letters in his name will be silent," he joked. "I want to give him something to push against in life."
When it comes to keeping your personal life private, Ryan and Blake are professionals. Also, they like to have a little fun with the audience. Ryan also revealed to the host Craig melvin that apparently doesn't even have a relationship with Blake.
"Well, actually, I've never met her," joked the 43-year-old man. "Actually, we only exist as a couple online. It is manufactured by the study system, and it worked quite well for us, really. In fact, I am married to a woman named Louise in Denmark. We have four children, and it has been amazing ! "
Ryan is not alone when it comes to his funny pranks. Blake also loves to join in the fun once in a while. Recently, she turned to her Instagram to share a hilarious video of the time she used drugs in the hospital, and her beloved husband took the opportunity to create hilarious video content of the moment. "Somehow, my husband knew that & # 39; Wild Thing & # 39; would be my version of aromatic salts," she captioned the epic video. "I had never felt so seen. Or drugged. Besides … I don't remember any of this."
