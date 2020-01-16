B2K Raz B turns on a red light on your Mercedes Benz while intoxicated

Police sources who spoke with TMZ claimed that Raz B ran a traffic light in his Mercedes Benz and then also failed a breathalyzer test. On Wednesday night, TMZ reported, the B2K member was arrested by authorities for a DUI in Burbank, California, around 3:00 a.m., after a police officer caught him passing a red light.

Raz told the officers that he was lost and that he didn't have his driver's license either. When police smelled alcohol and weed on his breath, Raz admitted that he had been drinking and also smoking weed earlier in the night.

The police conducted sobriety tests later, including a breath sample, and Raz failed in both. Authorities took him to the station and imprisoned him on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was later released after posting a $ 5,000 bonus.

B2K fans know that Raz B has had problems with the authorities before, including his arrest in 2019 for domestic violence. He was subsequently slapped with charges, and then joined the cast of Love and hip-hop franchise.

The B2K member fought with Lyft over a Louis Vuitton bag that suddenly disappeared. Regarding his domestic violence dispute, TMZ reported on May 1, 2019 that the singer and his partner were involved in a physical altercation.

Raz and his team claim that he was acting in self-defense and that he was not the aggressor of the situation. Finally, the bride went and told a family member, who then phoned the police, which led to the subsequent arrest and temporary imprisonment of Raz B.

Later, in his defense, the singer said he never hit her or drowned her on purpose. The sources that spoke with the police affirmed that they were going to deepen the incident. In addition, the sources claimed that the authorities were looking at the surveillance images of the surroundings to see what happened.

The incident allegedly occurred in a parking lot where it is not uncommon for video cameras and surveillance systems to be in operation.



