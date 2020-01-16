Australia 2020 Open Draw: Djokovic on his way to Federer's showdown while Venus confronts Gauff again

Defending champion Novak Djokovic could face Roger Federer in the semifinals of the Australian Open, while Venus Williams again faced Coco Gauff.

Gauff produced one of the most notable results of 2019 when he beat the five-time Wimbledon Williams champion in the first round at the All England club, and the 15-year-old will face his countryman again in the first round of the first race of 2020

Serena Williams begins her last search for the 24th Grand Slam title against another teenager, Anastasia Potapova, and could be in the quarterfinals against defending champion Naomi Osaka, who plays Marie Bouzkova in the first round.

Ashleigh Barty, who heads home at the top of the WTA standings, begins his campaign against Lesia Tsurenko and could meet last year's finalist, Petra Kvitova, in the last eight.

The fourth seeded Simona Halep faces Jennifer Brady in the first round, with Maria Sharapova facing a difficult game against Donna Vekic and the second seeded Karolina Pliskova meeting Kristina Mladenovic.

World number two Djokovic faces a difficult start for his defense of the Melbourne title against Jan-Lennard Struff, who climbed 20 places in the ATP ranking between January 2019 and this year.

Federer, who is looking for his 21st Grand Slam title and seventh in Australia, starts against American Steve Johnson and could face a round of 16 match with Grigor Dimitrov, who won his last game in the quarterfinals of the US Open

Djokovic is on his way to meet Federer in the semifinals, but Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has defeated the Serbian twice in four games, can wait first in the quarter-final stage.

The world number one, Rafael Nadal, meets Hugo Dellien in the first round and could face local favorite Nick Kyrgios in the fourth round.

Dominic Thiem could wait for Nadal in the quarterfinals, the Austrian starting his quest for an inaugural Grand Slam win against Adrian Mannarino.

World number four Daniil Medvedev has a difficult opening match against Frances Tiafoe, with Alexander Zverev as a possible opponent of the last eight.