Ashley Young: Manchester United and Inter Milan agree to an agreement for veterans | Soccer news

Manchester United reached an agreement to sell Ashley Young to Inter Milan in the January transfer period, according to Sky in Italy.

The fare is £ 1.3m (€ 1.5m) plus bonuses and Sky sports news You can confirm that Young will fly to Milan on Friday before a medical exam.

The side of Antonio Conte is close to agreeing an exchange agreement with Rome that would see the left-back Leonardo Spinazzola move to San Siro while Matteo Politano goes the other way, but that does not seem to have impacted an agreement for Young.

The versatile 34-year-old wanted to discuss the opportunity to move to Italy with Inter.

Ashley Young has been in United since 2011

United offered Young a new contract earlier this month, but the former England international rejected a one-year contract extension.

Young has made 18 appearances this season, but has only started 10 league games with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He joined United from Aston Villa in June 2011 and made 261 appearances for the club, scoring 19 goals.

Analysis of Sky Sports News journalist Dharmesh Sheth

We tell you this window that Young was eager to move to get more game time.

He had six months left in his contract with United and can sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club and leave for free in the summer, but he felt that this would have been disrespectful to United.

It was thought that Young's chances of moving to Inter Milan would be frustrated because Inter are about to finalize an agreement to bring Rome's left side, Leonardo Spinazzola, who will see Matteo Politano move to the other side.

Young celebrates with his Manchester United teammates

But it turns out that Inter loves both Young and Spinazzola.

Inter was not the only club in which Young was. It is believed that Watford was interested in bringing him back to Vicarage Road, where he began his career.

But now it seems that at 34 he is on the verge of the movement he wanted, in a new league, in a new country and with the new challenge of trying to overthrow Juventus.

