Ashley Jacobs reveals how she reacted to the photos of Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel of Southern Charm

Bravo fans were not the only ones who talked about the latest photos of Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis together. Southern Charm stars also caught the attention of Ashley Jacobs.

Thomas' ex says she captured the attention-worthy images and sent them to the former politician along with a message that said "congratulations." He also revealed that he has not yet responded.

Jacobs added: "My only thought is, if it's for children, then great, you know."

Thomas himself denies that things are happening again with his baby mom. He released his own statement through All About the Tea.

‘Nothing happens between me and Kathryn. We are not dating again and never will. I attended a James Bond themed party on Saturday night. I saw her and was drawn to the photo. Nothing less, nothing more. We are shared parents because it is healthy for the development of our children. We have a strictly platonic relationship. "

This comes after a report from People magazine claimed that the ex were feeling comfortable with each other again.

Meanwhile, Ashley has a new boyfriend of her own after escaping her toxic relationship with the reality star and fleeing back to California.

Ashley credits Mike Appel for removing her from a dark place.

& # 39; I am so happy. It's weird to have something so healthy. It feels too good to be true, but I think most things are honest with you. I had some problems and I was a little broken and I realized that sometimes you know, you find people who are worse than you, almost only to feel better about it, "he told US Weekly.

Jacobs went on to say that it was no longer broken.

Ad

Ashley returned to her original career as a nurse and works in a hospice center.



Post views:

0 0