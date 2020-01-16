Arrest warrant issued by Odell Beckham Jr. after he hit Cop's butt

Wenn

The New Orleans Police Department obtained an arrest warrant against the 27-year-old Cleveland Browns receiver after he apparently hit an officer's ass.

The NFL star was caught by the camera whipping a male officer who gave lectures to LSU players to smoke cigarettes in the locker room of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the National American Football Playoff Championship. The policeman turned around and apparently exclaimed: "Excuse me!"

It is rumored that the authorities initially wanted to accuse the soccer player of sexual assault for minor offenses. However, a judge disapproved and only agreed to go with a simple battery charge.

They were not the only pranks of Odell Beckham Jr. that became viral. The former LSU star, who was in New Orleans to see her alma mater LSU play against Clemson, was also examined for handing over money to her juniors in the field during a post-game celebration after LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 .

Odell has not commented on any of his stunts in New Orleans, but conversations about his sexuality warmed up on the Internet after his antics. "The way he looked at his ass before slapping him," said one. Another said: "It's obvious right now hahaha." Another wrote: "We already knew it was fruity."

The athlete is currently romantically linked to the Instagram model Lauren "Lolo" Wood, but has been plagued with rumors of homosexuality over the years. A party attendant who allegedly attended his Christmas party recently claimed that he was playing with his teammate. KhaDarel Hodge.